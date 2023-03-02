Spigen’s MagSafe Desktop Charging Stand is 24% Off

If you’re looking for combo and wireless charging stand for your MagSafe-compatible iPhone, then here’s your chance. Today, the Spigen OneTap Pro Wireless Magnetic Charging Stand is down to just $27.99 from its original price of $27 on Amazon.

Spigen’s OneTap Pro sports a sleek and minimalistic profile and is sure to fit in any desk. MagSafe charging capability ensures you won’t have to use two hands to start juicing up your iPhone, and it works on both landscape and portrait mode. You’ll have the freedom to set up FaceTime calls on vertical, or watch videos while your smartphone is charging on horizontal mode. The back of the panel can be rotated and tilted to provide optimal viewing and hands-free operation.

NanoTac technology and aluminum material hold your iPhone securely while in use. It can even support larger models like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Buy the discounted OneTap Pro Charging Stand today!