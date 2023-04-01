    Spigen’s Multi-Functional MagSafe Wallet is $11 Off

    A MagSafe wallet for your iPhone can be that backup you need when you want to go out and leave your bulky wallet at home. Spigen takes things a little further by adding a useful function for its MagSafe wallet. Today, you can grab the Smart Fold MagFit iPhone Wallet for just $28.99 from its original price of $40 on Amazon.

    The tri-fold mechanism of Spigen’s MagSafe wallet allows it to become a kickstand, which equals greater hands-free convenience if you want your iPhone propped to a viewable angle. Storage allows for two cards, and accessibility is enhanced via an access port. It’s slim enough not to add any significant bulk and can be attached or detached easily with a single move.

    The Spigen MagFit Wallet Case is compatible with the iPhone series 12, 13, and 14 models. Consider it an upgrade from standard wallet cases. Buy it today!

