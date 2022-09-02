Spigen’s Portable ArcField MagSafe Charger is Now Only $20

If you’re going for a MagSafe charger to bring along on trips and vacations then it may as well be made from a reputable brand and high quality materials. Today, the Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger is down to just $19.99 from its original price of $25 on Amazon.

Spigen’s MagSafe Charger is minimal and ultimately portable- you’ll find that you can stash it in your bag and it won’t take up space at all.

Finding the right charging spot is a snap- just affix the charger to the back of your iPhone and it will start acquiring juice. It’s compatible with the iPhone 12 lineup and the newer iPhone 13 models.

Safety isn’t an afterthought with Spigen, and it shows with the ArcField charger. Aside from the short circuit and overheating you can also enjoy the 15 point safety standard to protect both the charger and your smartphone. Grab the $5 off Spigen ArcField MagSafe Charger today!