Spigen’s Rugged AirPods Pro 2 Case Drops to Just $19

By Samantha Wiley
Give your second generation AirPods Pro some much-needed protection with a rugged case that can take a beating.

Today, the Spigen Rugged Armor AirPods 2 Case Cover with Keychain is down to just $18.99 from its original price of $25 on Amazon.

Spigen’s AirPods Pro 2 case is no slouch- it can single handedly save your precious earbuds case from scratches, bumps and the occasional drop to the pavement. Hybrid polymer technology offers dual layer protection, and matte material stays fingerprint free and smudge free throughout the day.

Since it’s specifically designed for the AirPods Pro 2, the case fits like a glove. You get a visible power light to check the battery status, and there’s even a metal carabiner included for extra portability options. Lanyard cutouts add a depth of compatibility with your bag or carry-on.

With a Spigen case you won’t have to worry about your investment breaking in inopportune times. Buy the discounted rugged case today!

