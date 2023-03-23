Spigen’s Spiffy AirPods Pro Fabric Case is 40% Off

Tired of your AirPods Pro looking the same as everyone else’s? Grab a new and unique case for your earbuds case. Today, the Spigen Urban Fit AirPods Pro Fabric Case is down to just $17.39 from its original price of $30 on Amazon.

Wrap the Urban Fit around your AirPods Pro charging case and it transforms into a neat portable speaker grille. PC lining and premium knit fabric keep scratches, bumps, and the occasional drops at bay and give the earbuds case a stylish makeover. Inside is a layer of microfiber to minimize clean and scratch-free. You can raise and lower the top cap without having to remove the case, and you’ll also see the LED light clearly. Spigen’s AirPods Pro case also supports wireless charging.

Each purchase comes with a handy lanyard to hook up to your bag or strap. Buy the discounted Spigen Urban Fit AirPods Pro Fabric Case today!