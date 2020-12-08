iLounge Logo

Splurge on Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for only $110

Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers

In terms of versatility nothing beats a bookshelf speaker. You can connect it to a TV for added oomph, to a desktop computer for work or entertainment purposes, and if it has a Bluetooth connection can do so much more.

Today the Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker R1280DB is down to just $110.50 from its original price of $129.99 on Amazon. The speaker touts studio sound quality thanks to the 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4 inch bass. The classic speakers experienced a huge upgrade and now comes with modern speaker features such as Bluetooth connection, coaxial and optical inputs, as well as a remote for convenience.

Preview Product Price
Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers - Optical Input - Wireless Studio Monitors - 4 Inch Near Field Speaker - 42w RMS - Wood Grain Edifier R1280DB Powered Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers - Optical Input - Wireless Studio Monitors - 4... $129.99 Buy on Amazon

You can choose the Wood Grain for a contemporary look or the Black model for a modern one. Side panel controls can adjust the equalizer for a customized sound experience.

Take 15% off the Edifier Bookshelf Speakers and enjoy robust sound on your games, videos and more today!

