Splurge on Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speakers for only $110

In terms of versatility nothing beats a bookshelf speaker. You can connect it to a TV for added oomph, to a desktop computer for work or entertainment purposes, and if it has a Bluetooth connection can do so much more.

Today the Edifier Bluetooth Bookshelf Speaker R1280DB is down to just $110.50 from its original price of $129.99 on Amazon. The speaker touts studio sound quality thanks to the 13mm silk dome tweeter and 4 inch bass. The classic speakers experienced a huge upgrade and now comes with modern speaker features such as Bluetooth connection, coaxial and optical inputs, as well as a remote for convenience.

You can choose the Wood Grain for a contemporary look or the Black model for a modern one. Side panel controls can adjust the equalizer for a customized sound experience.

Take 15% off the Edifier Bookshelf Speakers and enjoy robust sound on your games, videos and more today!