SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini bottom Rehydrated to arrive on iOS

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikin Bottom- Rehydrated will be coming to iOS and Android on January 21 with a price tag of $8.99.

After experiencing huge success in consoles and PC, Purple Lamp Studios and HandyGames has announced that they will be porting the game to mobile. It will be a premium game with no paywalls or microtransactions and can be downloaded on the App Store or Play Store on the said date.

SpongeBob SquarePants Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated was first launched on PC (GOG and Steam), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Playstation 4. The game is a remake of the same title with SpongeBob, Sandy and Patrick being playable characters and having unique skill sets. Players can perform tricks such as bungee jump, bounce and run through Bikini Bottom and meet the cartoon’s cast along the way.

The official game trailer video can be found on HandyGames’ YouTube channel.