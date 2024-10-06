News

Spotify adds offline backup in premium tier

By Samantha Wiley
Streaming music service Spotify recently added a new feature for its premium subscribers.

Offline Backup is the latest feature on Spotify, which gives Premium users the ability to listen to their favorite tracks without an internet connection and having to download playlists manually. Offline Backup will be available to everyone in a rolling phase. It’s mostly for when Spotify subscribers have no internet connection but still wish to use the service.

Once enabled, offline backup works in the background, compiling a curated playlist of tracks that were queued or recently played via the cached content in the device. Spotify said that this method does not consume extra space and adds a level of flexibility for sorting and filtering through aspects such as genre, mood, and artist. It’s worth noting that the ‘offline listening’ toggle has to be turned on and that the user must have listened to at least five songs.

