News

Spotify and Epic games claims Apple DMA changes ‘Illegal’

By Samantha Wiley
Apple

Streaming service company Spotify and game company Epic recently went on X to criticize Apple on its latest changes in compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

Advertisements

Apple recently made changes in its external linking aspect, allowing developers to have an outside link to non-App Store buying options for content with no control or restrictions. This was done according to the EU’s ruling on anti-steering rules, although the Cupertino-based company has added a complicated fee structure. In protest to the new terms, Tim Sweeney of Epic Games said that Apple’s commission was an ‘illegal new 15% junk fee’ and that the terms were ‘completely uneconomical for developers to distribute their apps through both App Store and third-party platforms.

Apple

Spotify also went on social media to complain about the move, saying that the changes were ‘deliberately confusing’ and continues to ‘blatantly disregard’ the DMA’s requirements. Apple was recently slapped with a $1.95 billion fine for the same reason.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag is $5 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Foxconn boosts worker count for iPhone 16 production
1 Min Read
Instagram
Instagram carousel post can now have 20 videos and photos
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air is $249 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Maps
New ‘Search Here’ feature appears on Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Open AI
Open AI unlocks two free image generation on ChatGPT
1 Min Read
Web Apple Maps
Firefox browser gains support for Web Apple Maps
1 Min Read
Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor
The Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor is $251 Off
1 Min Read
iPad Air 2026
Samsung to supply OLED panels for iPad Air 2026
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Mass production of iPhone 16 increase
1 Min Read
M4 Mac Mini
Next M4 Mac mini billed ‘Apple’s smallest computer’
1 Min Read
Apple iPad
The 9th Generation iPad is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?