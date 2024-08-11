Spotify and Epic games claims Apple DMA changes ‘Illegal’

Streaming service company Spotify and game company Epic recently went on X to criticize Apple on its latest changes in compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

Apple recently made changes in its external linking aspect, allowing developers to have an outside link to non-App Store buying options for content with no control or restrictions. This was done according to the EU’s ruling on anti-steering rules, although the Cupertino-based company has added a complicated fee structure. In protest to the new terms, Tim Sweeney of Epic Games said that Apple’s commission was an ‘illegal new 15% junk fee’ and that the terms were ‘completely uneconomical for developers to distribute their apps through both App Store and third-party platforms.

Spotify also went on social media to complain about the move, saying that the changes were ‘deliberately confusing’ and continues to ‘blatantly disregard’ the DMA’s requirements. Apple was recently slapped with a $1.95 billion fine for the same reason.