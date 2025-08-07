Spotify Increasing Rates of Its Premium Subscription in Various Countries

An announcement from Spotify has been made recently, stating that the prices for their premium subscription will be increasing across multiple countries like the Asia-Pacific region, Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Africa, and South Asia. Emails are currently being sent to listeners where the increased rates are applicable regarding their subscription cost.

The prices of the premium will be different for each country. For instance, in a country in Europe, it has increased by one Euro from €10.99 to €11.99. You can see the new price for your country if you go to the official website of Spotify. The United States is not affected by this price change as of now, which is still set at $11.99 every month.

Spotify stated the reason as to why prices have gone up is so that they can provide you with the best listening experience, and continue to pioneer new features and product offerings on the platform.