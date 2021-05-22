Spotify introduces offline playback for Apple Watch

Spotify premium subscribers will soon have the ability to download playlists on their Apple Watch for offline listening.

Apple Watch owners can have a phone-free offline listening experience. Spotify recently announced in an ad how users can ‘download your playlists to take your zen with you’. However a premium subscription is required to make this happen.

The feature is available to Apple Watch 3 and above owners. To get started, update the Apple Watch to the latest watchOS version, then download or update the Spotify app via App Store. Choose the playlist, podcast or album, then tap the three dot menu and choose ‘download to Apple Watch’.

From there, users can have Siri play the music through the wearable, although it’s recommended to add ‘on Spotify’ so the virtual assistant won’t open Apple Music by default.

Spotify mentioned that the offline playback feature will be released globally in a few weeks, and recommends updating iOS, watchOS and Spotify to see it when it goes live.