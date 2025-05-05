Spotify iOS app updated with new payment options

Streaming music service Spotify recently added out-of-app payment options on iOS in the US.

The app has been updated with subscription options and links to make the payment outside the App Store. In the US, users can check pricing information on Student, Family, Duo, and Individual plans within the app. There are buttons that can be tapped to lead them to the Spotify website, where they can make a payment. The company has not done this for years due to circumventing the 30% in-app commission. Now, there’s an option to tap on the link and get redirected to the official website sans limitations.

Spotify said that the move has been a ‘victory for authors, creators, and artists’, and there’s greater transparency for consumers. The company also mentioned that there is ‘more work to do’, but the update is deemed as a significant milestone for entrepreneurs and developers who wish to play on a level field.