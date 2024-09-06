Spotify launches ‘Daylist’ feature

Streaming service Spotify has announced a new ‘Daylist’ feature for personalized listening for user listening habits.

‘Daylist’ is unlocked for both subscribers and free users and has been available in some regions since September 2023. The company expects the feature to roll out to more countries in 14 languages, specifically Turkish, Spanish (Mexico and Spain), Portuguese, Polish, Korean, Japanese, Italian, Indonesian, German, French (France and Canada), Catalan, and Arabic. Daylist takes user preferences in listening and compiles a list of songs for them. Access is available through the ‘Made for You’ section, with the list coming from ‘niche and microgenres’ users listen to throughout the day. It’s worth noting that graphics change as well depending on the preference.

The playlists can be saved into the profile using the three dots menu, then choosing ‘add to playlist’ and naming them. A share card, personalized sticker, or ready screenshot is available for social media posting.