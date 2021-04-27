Spotify launches own Subscription-Based Podcast

Spotify has taken a page out of Apple’s business plans by offering a paid podcast subscription service within its platform.

Apple recently announced during its April 20 ‘Spring Loaded’ event that a new paid subscription model will be launched for its podcast service. Spotify did the same and introduced a competing service that could launch next week.

The Wall Street Journal cites how Spotify’s model will be different from Apple’s- they won’t charge a fee or take cuts from creators. Instead, they will be free to set their own price.

iOS users can pay the subscription costs of Spotify’s new podcast service through a website, which means Apple won’t be able to get a cut of the revenue.

Apple’s paid subscription podcast does not have a specific launch date but it offers exclusive podcasts that aren’t in any of its rivals platforms. The subscription costs help the podcasters and the user with early access features, ad-free listening and more.