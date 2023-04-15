Spotify Lock Screen widget now available on iOS

Streaming music service Spotify has launched a new Lock Screen widget for iOS devices.

Spotify users can now control their music on the Lock Screen with the update. The widget requires the device to have iOS 16 or newer. To see the widget feature, users should update to the latest Spotify version on the App Store.

To set up the Lock Screen widget, users can tap and hold while in Lock Screen, then choose ‘Customize’ and ‘Add Widgets’. The Spotify app should be included in the list– a final tap will add the app as a widget. Afterward, whenever the iPhone user plays content in the Spotify app the widget should be immediately available on the lock screen.

The new Lock Screen widget is the latest feature in Spotify iOS. The company has yet to implement AirPlay 2 support, as well as native support for HomePod devices. The Spotify app is free to download on the App Store.