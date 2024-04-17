News

Spotify lossless audio may arrive soon

By Samantha Wiley
Spotify

Streaming music service Spotify may be adding a ‘Pro’ subscriber option soon to introduce lossless audio support.

Advertisements

The Verge recently uncovered code in builds of the app for Android devices. However, the feature could be locked behind a subscription, with rumors saying that Spotify is aiming to give this to ‘Music Pro’ users as an add-on. Music Pro is believed to offer other things, like DJ remix features to ‘speed up, mash-up, and edit’ songs from favorite artists. The price for the Pro add-on has not been disclosed nor the feature announced. More powerful tools could entice users to upgrade, and the tier could also have more powerful tools for audio purposes.

Spotify

Spotify said that they intend to release a Hi-Fi premium option for CD-quality music tracks in 2021, but this has not happened until possibly soon. Apple Music has a lossless option as part of its subscription, while Amazon is giving it for free.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
X
X planning to adopt a per-action fee
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro design leaked: Larger screen, new button, improved camera
3 Min Read
iMessage
RCS messaging integration is coming to the iPhone: Google
3 Min Read
M3 iMac
Grab the M3 iMac with 10 Core 256GB Storage at $149 Off
1 Min Read
Macs
M4-Powered Macs might launch this year
1 Min Read
iGBA Game Boy
iGBA game boy emulator exits App Store
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro camera to have less ghosting and lens flare
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Snap Up the Apple Watch Series 9 For Only $295.20
1 Min Read
Spyware Attack
Apple sends out iPhone Spyware attack notice
1 Min Read
App Store
App Store connect bug misinforms developer earnings
1 Min Read
Game Emulators
Game Emulators appear in App Store
1 Min Read
iMac
The 2023 iMac is $149 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?