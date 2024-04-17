Spotify lossless audio may arrive soon

Streaming music service Spotify may be adding a ‘Pro’ subscriber option soon to introduce lossless audio support.

The Verge recently uncovered code in builds of the app for Android devices. However, the feature could be locked behind a subscription, with rumors saying that Spotify is aiming to give this to ‘Music Pro’ users as an add-on. Music Pro is believed to offer other things, like DJ remix features to ‘speed up, mash-up, and edit’ songs from favorite artists. The price for the Pro add-on has not been disclosed nor the feature announced. More powerful tools could entice users to upgrade, and the tier could also have more powerful tools for audio purposes.

Spotify said that they intend to release a Hi-Fi premium option for CD-quality music tracks in 2021, but this has not happened until possibly soon. Apple Music has a lossless option as part of its subscription, while Amazon is giving it for free.