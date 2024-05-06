News

Spotify lossless audio might launch in 2024

By Samantha Wiley
Spotify

Lossless audio in streaming service company Spotify might arrive in 2024, according to several leaks.

Advertisements

Spotify promised lossless audio way back and did not provide updates on when it will actually roll out. However, according to recent leaks, it’s believed that the company’s Hi-Fi feature will be rebranded to lossless audio. Screenshots revealed a Windows version with streaming quality and a ‘lossless’ option under it. The file streaming quality has five settings, from low to very high, and at the top is Lossless, which runs up to 1,411 kbps.

Spotify

Lossless audio is a streaming term that offers high-fidelity audio made possible using high bitrates. For quality, the setting is at 24-bit/44.1kHz FLAC, and Spotify says that the option will only ‘play when available’ and for ‘limited songs.’ It’s not said when Lossless will be introduced and made available to the public, and we’ll just have to wait for the announcement from Spotify.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Anker Prime Power Bank
Anker’s 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Generative AI Has ‘Advantages’ over the competition
1 Min Read
Apple
‘Let Loose’ Apple event to last around half an hour
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 18 Pro might have under-screen Face ID
1 Min Read
iOS 18 Siri
Ajax LLM arriving on iOS 18 Siri
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Report points to an Apple Vision Pro launch in Japan
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Swift Student Challenge
Apple Swift Student Challenge winners receive notification
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple launches newest iPhone ad, ‘Find Your Friends’
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 may have slimmer MagSafe parts
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Apple cuts Vision Pro production numbers, due to low demand
2 Min Read
Lost your password?