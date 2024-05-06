Spotify lossless audio might launch in 2024

Lossless audio in streaming service company Spotify might arrive in 2024, according to several leaks.

Spotify promised lossless audio way back and did not provide updates on when it will actually roll out. However, according to recent leaks, it’s believed that the company’s Hi-Fi feature will be rebranded to lossless audio. Screenshots revealed a Windows version with streaming quality and a ‘lossless’ option under it. The file streaming quality has five settings, from low to very high, and at the top is Lossless, which runs up to 1,411 kbps.

Lossless audio is a streaming term that offers high-fidelity audio made possible using high bitrates. For quality, the setting is at 24-bit/44.1kHz FLAC, and Spotify says that the option will only ‘play when available’ and for ‘limited songs.’ It’s not said when Lossless will be introduced and made available to the public, and we’ll just have to wait for the announcement from Spotify.