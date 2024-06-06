Spotify music service hikes subscriptions

Streaming music service Spotify has announced an increase in subscription price.

In a post, Spotify said that they will be increasing the Premium plan in the US to ‘bring users the best experience.’ The Student plan is still set at $5.99, while the Family and Duo plans have increased to $19.99 and $16.99 respectively. Meanwhile, the Individual Premium subscription is up to $11.99. The recent change marks the second time Spotify upped its service price, with the first one in July 2023.

Subscribers will receive emails telling them of the price hike. Included in the email are instructions on how they could cancel their subscriptions if they don’t agree to the changes. It’s worth noting that the Family and Premium plans are now higher compared to the Apple Music equivalent plans. In retrospect, Apple is offering the Family plan and Individual plan at $16.99 and $10.99 per month, respectively.