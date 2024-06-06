News

Spotify music service hikes subscriptions

By Samantha Wiley
Spotify Music

Streaming music service Spotify has announced an increase in subscription price.

Advertisements

In a post, Spotify said that they will be increasing the Premium plan in the US to ‘bring users the best experience.’ The Student plan is still set at $5.99, while the Family and Duo plans have increased to $19.99 and $16.99 respectively. Meanwhile, the Individual Premium subscription is up to $11.99. The recent change marks the second time Spotify upped its service price, with the first one in July 2023.

Spotify Music

Subscribers will receive emails telling them of the price hike. Included in the email are instructions on how they could cancel their subscriptions if they don’t agree to the changes. It’s worth noting that the Family and Premium plans are now higher compared to the Apple Music equivalent plans. In retrospect, Apple is offering the Family plan and Individual plan at $16.99 and $10.99 per month, respectively.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Anker 563 USB-C
Grab Anker’s 563 10-in-One USB-C Hub at $90 Off
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Netflix cuts second- and third-generation Apple TV support
1 Min Read
Aptoide
Aptoide to release an iOS alternative marketplace in EU
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
Take $29 Off the Apple AirPods 3
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro
iPhone 16 Pro may have thinnest smartphone bezels
1 Min Read
WWDC
No hardware announcement coming at WWDC
1 Min Read
Apple
iOS 18 might have new iMessage effects
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
Get $45 Off the 13-inch M2 iPad Air
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Trailer video for Apple TV+ ‘Wolfs’ launches
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro may arrive in France in June
1 Min Read
Apple
Samsung tops Q1 2024 smartphone shipments worldwide
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $85 Off
2 Min Read
Lost your password?