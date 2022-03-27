Spotify outs ‘User Choice Billing’ option for users

Music streaming platform Spotify will be launching a new payment system to give users a choice to pay in-app or through Google Play.

The decision to offer several payment options came in when Spotify argued against ‘unfair’ App Store policies. The company mentioned how iOS users are forced to pay only via App Store and has now taken action versus Apple. Spotify Chief Freemium Business Officer Alex Norstrom said that they are excited to partner with Google for offering opportunities and choices to users, developers and the internet ecosystem.

Android users who use Spotify will be presented with a choice on whether they wish to pay via Google Play or through the app’s payment service. Google Product Management VP Sameer Samat said that Android has always stood for user choice and openness, and the partnership stands as a milestone for mobile app stores.

‘User Choice Billing’ is expected to roll out ‘over the coming months’ in 2022.