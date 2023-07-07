Spotify removes payment portal on App Store

Streaming music giant Spotify has removed its payment option on the App Store.

In an email sent to subscribers who are paying through the App Store, Spotify mentioned that it will no longer be allowed. After the last billing cycle ends, customers who do not switch to other payment methods will have their service switched to the ad-supported tier. Spotify mentioned that Premium subscribers will need to re-subscribe after having their account moved to the Free tier.

The payment option removal came after Spotify argued that Apple should remove the 30% tax on its digital storefront. The company said that the Apple One bundle is a ‘threat to collective freedom’, while Apple said that Spotify wants ‘all the benefits of a free app without being free.’ Spotify’s fee structure remains the same for users, and there’s a free tier that involves not paying a monthly fee to gain access to music at the expense of ads.