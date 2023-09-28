Spotify taps AI for podcast language translation

Music streaming company Spotify today announced a new feature that allows podcasters to change their voice to other languages using artificial intelligence.

The all-new Voice Translation utilizes AI to translate podcasts into other languages with the original podcaster’s voice in tow. The tool is originally from OpenAI and its voice generation technology, learning the podcaster’s style and voice before being able to translate the content into different languages.

Currently, Voice Translation is under testing and not available to podcasters and content creators yet. Spotify said they’re working with Lex Friedman, Steven Bartlett, Bill Simmons, Monica Padman, and Dax Shepard to create voice translations to German, French, and Spanish for existing and future episodes. Spotify promises that voice-translated episodes will be available for both free and paying subscribers. Sample episodes are available for testing and will provide ‘important insights’. German and French podcasts will be rolling out ‘in the coming days and weeks.’