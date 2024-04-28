Spotify update blocked, violates EU ruling

Apple rejected an updated version of the Spotify application from being published on the iOS App Store. The updated music streaming application reportedly included basic pricing and website information for the users based in the European Union (EU). The new information mentioned in the Spotify app, is reportedly in-line with the requirement laid out by the European Commission’s ruling.

​​“Apple has once again defied the European Commission’s decision, rejecting our update for attempting to communicate with customers about our prices unless we pay Apple a new tax. Their disregard for consumers and developers is matched only by their disdain for the law,” a Spotify spokesperson said.

European Commission should enforce its decision, says Spotify

Spotify reported that it had submitted an app version which included external links to the Spotify website to purchase a subscription. The update was never approved by Apple and there was no communication from the iPhone maker regarding the status. According to AppleInsider, Spotify did not request Apple for entitlement for adding the links which would require Spotify to pay a 27% commission.

However, the newly updated version of the Spotify app in-line with the EU ruling has been blocked by Apple. The music streaming giant has said that as the new update is in-line with EU ruling, it should not be blocked.

“Despite Apple’s attempts to punish developers with new fees, we remain committed to giving consumers a real choice in our app at no increased cost. That’s why we have submitted a new update to Apple. It features basic pricing and website information – the bare minimum outlined under the European Commission’s ruling in its music streaming case,” said Spotify’s chief public affairs officer Dustee Jenkins.

“By charging developers to communicate with consumers through in-app links, Apple continues to break European law. It’s past time for the Commission to enforce its decision so that consumers can see real, positive benefits,” added Jenkins.