Spotify Wrapped now available

The annual recap for Spotify called “Spotify Wrapped” is now available on both iOS and Android, letting you see your most listened-to songs, genres, artists, podcasts and the minutes you’ve spent listening, along with graphic generation for you to share on social media platforms.

This year, Spotify features an AI twist where they have collaborated with Google for leveraging Notebook LM, their assistant for taking notes, which can make a podcast with 2 hosts that are artificial, discussing what the user has researched. This feature is named “Your Wrapped AI Podcast” and it is available for free and premium Spotify listeners in Canada, the United States, UK, and other countries. They also added a new feature that displays a chart of changes in the user’s music preferences during the year, with up to 3 musical themes to describe each month that has passed like “beach” or “heatwave” and makes a “music evolution” personalized playlist just for you.