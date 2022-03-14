Spring 2022 arrives with new iPhone case and Watch band colors

New color choices for iPhone cases and Watch bands are available to buy.

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 owners can get new MagSafe silicone cases in Eucalyptus, Blue Fog, Nectarine and Lemon Zest. Pricing remains the same as with the rest of the MagSafe cases at $49.

For the Apple Watch, band color options have expanded, with Eucalyptus, Blue Fog, Nectarine and Lemon Zest for the Sport Loop and Bright Green, Starlight and Flamingo for the Braided Solo Loop. Pricing is set at $49 and $99 for the Sport Loop and Braided Solo Loop, respectively.

Blue Fog, Lemon Zest and Bright Green are now available for Sport Band, while Sport Loop adds Midnight Eucalyptus, Blue Jay- Abyss Blue, Oat Milk- Lemon Zest, Nectarine- Peony and Lavender Gray- Light Lilac to the mix. Prices are set at $49 for both models.

Apple regularly updates its accessories after keynote events. In September last year, Apple added new color cases for its iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 models in leather and silicon material.