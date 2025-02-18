Square Enix shutting down iOS Final Fantasy game

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles on iOS will be shutting down because of a bug during in-app transactions where players cannot gain access to the material bought in the app. This was because of the recent changes that were made to the model of the in-app transaction, leading to Square Enix closing it down and removing the game from the App Store.

The Remastered Edition was a cross-platform multiplayer game that lets you team with other players to conquer dungeons and gain loot from it. The company is not able to make a game fix and repair the issue, meaning that the game can no longer be supported for the iPad and iPhone. Thus, the video game company removed Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles from the App Store, ending its service on iOS, but the game can still be played on Android, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch. Those who made a transaction in the game can ask for a refund from Square Enix.