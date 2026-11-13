Srouji Rumored to Be In the Running for CEO of Nvidia

Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, is said to be ousted as the co-founder; the board is already making moves. A successor being eyed is Johny Srouji, chief hardware officer at Apple. A person who is familiar with the topic stated that Johny is one of the people who are being considered for the CEO spot at Nvidia, and it is uncertain if any approaches have been made to Srouji or if he ever showed any interest in moving away from Apple.

It is rumored that Nvidia has hired a firm from the outside to find potential candidates to replace Jensen Huang, with reports coming after many affairs associated with Huang, one of which was a woman suspected of being a spy for China. Certain directors are open to bringing in Colette Kress as the interim CEO for Nvidia when and if Huang does get removed from the position.

A couple of months later, Johny emerged as a potential candidate due to his many expanded responsibilities at Apple as he got promoted in April to chief hardware officer, with John Ternus taking over as the new CEO of Apple. Johny Srouji took over the engineering hardware organization, with the promotion coming after Srouji’s future with Apple became uncertain.

Reports said that Johny Srouji was rumored to have told Tim Cook he was seriously considering leaving Apple, and in an effort to keep him, they gave him more responsibilities and better compensation. As a result, Johny stated to employees that he does not have plans to leave in the near future, as he helped Apple move to Apple Silicon.

He is also rumored to be in the running for the CEO position at Intel back in 2019, but the CEO role was awarded to Bob Swan. Johny Srouji went to Apple in 2008 as the lead for the A4 chip development.