Stand One by Nomad Now Has Qi2 Support

The Stand One Max and Stand One have been upgraded by Nomad, adding support for Qi2. Qi2 enables charging for up to 25W on eligible iPhones, matching Apple’s latest MagSafe chargers that have a 25W output. The Stand One can charge an iPhone on its charging surface at up to 25W and charge AirPods on its base. It comes with USB-C cable to USB-C, but would require your own power adapter at 40W or higher.

The Stand One Max model has a similar design to the Stand One, with the addition of a charging puck for Apple Watches. You can charge your AirPods, Apple Watch and iPhone at the same time. It also comes with a USB-C cable. The stands are available in carbide or silver and can be bought from the Nomad website.

The Nomad Stand One is priced at $119 while the Stand One Max is priced at $159.