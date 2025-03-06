Standalone AI App made by Meta 

Meta is set to launch a standalone AI App in line with other companies that feature AI-powered products. The company has apps like Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook, with news indicating that a Reels app is in the making, turning the once Instagram feature into a standalone app.

Meta AI showcases generative abilities and is set to release in the second quarter of this year with Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, planning for his company to become the head of AI when the year ends. The AI for meta is a major step in this goal, and it has already been integrated into Instagram and Facebook apps in the search feature, and a standalone app will encourage deeper interactions with the AI assistant.

Meta will be testing a paid service for subscriptions that feature advanced capacities, competing with models like Copilot, ChatGPT, and Gemini made by Microsoft, OpenAI and Google, respectively.