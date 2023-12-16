Standalone second generation AirPods Pro USB-C charging case available online

Apple has begun selling the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro USB-C Charging Case for $99.

A new item was recently added to Apple.com store- the second-generation AirPods Pro USB-C charging case. The standalone product is $99, more expensive but still cheaper compared to getting a set. Delivery dates are expected to be delayed due to the busy holiday season but many consider them great gift ideas.

USB-C charging began arriving to consumers in September, with the AirPods Pro now able to be juiced up through an iPhone 15. The standalone USB-C charging case might make an appearance in Apple Store locations as well. There’s no set date but the Cupertino-based company will probably add them to the shelves in time for the holidays.

Apple added several features to the updated AirPods Pro, which includes USB-C charging, although older AirPods Pro will not be able to access them.