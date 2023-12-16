News

Standalone second generation AirPods Pro USB-C charging case available online

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
AirPod Pro

Apple has begun selling the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro USB-C Charging Case for $99.

A new item was recently added to Apple.com store- the second-generation AirPods Pro USB-C charging case. The standalone product is $99, more expensive but still cheaper compared to getting a set. Delivery dates are expected to be delayed due to the busy holiday season but many consider them great gift ideas.

AirPod Pro

USB-C charging began arriving to consumers in September, with the AirPods Pro now able to be juiced up through an iPhone 15. The standalone USB-C charging case might make an appearance in Apple Store locations as well. There’s no set date but the Cupertino-based company will probably add them to the shelves in time for the holidays.

Apple added several features to the updated AirPods Pro, which includes USB-C charging, although older AirPods Pro will not be able to access them.

TAGGED: , ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Adobe
FTC hands Adobe hefty fine for making sub cancellation difficult
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ acquires ‘Murderbot’ series
1 Min Read
Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini Smart Security Camera
Take 50% Off the Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini Smart Security Camera
1 Min Read
Apple Silicon Macs
Racing game Grid Legends lands on Apple Silicon Macs
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro
2nm chips might appear on iPhone 17 Pro
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
Online leak reveals three iPhone 16 designs
1 Min Read
Logitech’s MX Keys Wireless Keyboard
Logitech’s MX Keys Wireless Keyboard is 18% Off
1 Min Read
CarPlay
GM axing CarPlay due to ‘Safer Driving’
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade January game lineup revealed
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Pro
New Beats Studio Pro limited edition Headphones launch
1 Min Read
AirPods 3
Take 17% Off the AirPods 3
1 Min Read
watchOS 10.2
watchOS 10.2 now available
1 Min Read
Lost your password?