Steam database reveals two unreleased Mac models

Steam’s November 22 survey showed an unlikely piece of information pertaining to unreleased Mac models.

The survey collects information from willing users and their machines, including memory, CPU type, computer model, and more. The identifiers were listed as ‘Mac15,4’ and ‘Mac14,6’ alongside identifiers that point to the M2 MacBook Air, the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro, the Mac Studio, and more.

It’s worth noting that the identifiers ‘Mac15,4’ and ‘Mac14,6’ have 0 percent usage. However, it’s possible that the unreleased Macs are being tested on the gaming platform using up-and-coming processors.

The same identifier ‘Mac14,6’ has also been seen in Geekbench scores using the M2 Max chip. It’s believed that the processor will be coming to future 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, which are set to launch in the near future. Analysts said that it was supposed to launch in fall this year but has been pushed back to 2023.