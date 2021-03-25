Steam link macOS appears on Mac app store

Gaming company Valve has recently released its Steam Link app for the macOS through the App Store.

Steam Link allows Steam users to play their favorite games from a computer to Apple devices, including the Apple TV, iPad or iPhone. Today’s update now includes the Mac.

Valve says that users can now play on their Macs with a Steam controller or MFI gamepad. The other requirement is an internet connection with both devices being on the same network.

The company mentioned how the Mac will need to be on High Sierra 10.13 or later and over Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi. Audio and video data will be streamed via Steam Link with the controller input updated in real time.

Valve tried adding the Steam Link app on the App Store but was prevented from doing so because of a developer guideline violation in 2018. A year later the app was allowed when both companies worked on a resolution.

The Steam Link app is now available to download on the Mac App Store for free.