Steam to End 32-Bit game support in 2024

The Steam gaming platform will be ending game support for 32-bit games for macOS Mojave and macOS High Sierra starting in 2024.

The 32-bit support end will take effect on February 15. Users will no longer receive updates, including technical support and security updates surrounding macOS 10.13 and 10.14, which are High Sierra and Mojave, respectively. Valve announced it in a support post, saying that macOS 10.14 will be the last version to support 32-bit games on Mac.

macOS 10.15 did not have 32-bit application support, and developers simply did not update to 64-bit coding, which means several titles will no longer work on macOS. Steam will then drop games that only have 32-bit binaries at the end of 2023. In similar news, Apple ended technical support and security updates for macOS 10.14 in 2021 and macOS 10.13 in December.