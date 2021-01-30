SteelSeries Arctic 7 wireless gaming headset drops to $125

Looking for a wireless headset for your Mac or console, or are you planning to get a PS5 soon? Enjoy an immersive experience and get longer game time with the SteelSeries Arctic 7 Wireless Gaming Headset.

Gamers gain an edge as they play amid DTS 7.1 surround, 360-degree audio that delivers detailed sounds. The mic is likewise exhibits clarity along with noise cancellation. Wireless connectivity to your device or console is seamless and has ultra low latency while letting you wear your headphone tangle-free. This accessory provides up to 24 hours of continuous use.

No worries about long hours of gaming, since you stay comfortable with this headset on. It sports elastic fabric and ear cushions that were designed to keep you cool. Currently, the headphone is on sale for only $125.

SteelSeries is known for making high-performance, feature packed, durable gaming innovations. Add the Arctic 7 Wireless Gaming Headset to your collection today!