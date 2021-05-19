SteelSeries’ Nimbus+ Controller comes with free Apple Arcade for up to four months

Gaming peripheral manufacturer SteelSeries recently announced that those who buy the Nimbus+ Wireless Gamepad Controller will get Apple Arcade free for a maximum of 4 months.

The ‘up to’ clause depends on whether the buyer has already redeemed his or her free one month trial of the Apple Arcade. If this is the case then they can get the service for free albeit for 3 months only.

Nimbus+ builds up on its predecessor, the Nimbus with improvements such as a 50 hour battery life, clickable joysticks and Hall effect triggers. It’s compatible right out of the box with Apple devices such as the Mac, Apple TV, iPod Touch, iPad and the iPhone.

The Nimbus+ gamepad offers a ‘console like experience’ and is priced at $69.99. The controller can be bought at participating retailers, Apple’s online store and SteelSeries’ official website at steelseries.com. A code will be sent to the buyer for the free three months subscription to Apple Arcade.