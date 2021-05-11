Stella Low named new Apple worldwide corporate communications VP

Apple has recently assigned the position of vice president of worldwide corporate communications to Stella Low, who previously worked for Cisco.

Low will be assigned under Tim Cook, Apple CEO and helms the role that was unfilled since Steve Dowling departed Apple in October of 2019.

In a statement, Apple mentioned that Stella brings remarkable leadership and experience to the company’s communications team. She will help ‘write the next chapter’ in telling Apple’s story to its communities and the world.

Before joining Apple Stella Low worked as a Dell and Unisys senior vice president, as well as communications chief in Cisco. She will ease the load Phil Schiller has been tasked with in terms of handling public relations.

Apple’s hiring of Low comes at an opportune time since the Cupertino-based company is currently in a legal battle versus Epic Games, as well as Facebook who has taken an issue with a new permission-based security feature.