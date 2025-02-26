Steve Jobs nominated for the innovation Coin in California

Steve Jobs has been nominated in the State of California for the $1 American Innovation Coin which is to be crafted by the United States Mint. Every state can make a special coin that represents an innovator or an innovation made in their region under the Innovation Coin Program launched back in 2018 and will run through the year 2032. Gavin Newsom, California Governor, said that Steve Jobs fits the criteria for California as he captures the brand of innovation in the region.

The nomination in California has been shown to the CCAC or the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee where recommendations on design will be made to the Treasury Secretary. They have decided to do a coin of Steve Jobs with his iconic glasses and turtleneck, but no final decision on design has been made yet so changes are still possible. It’s anticipated that the coin will be in production and will become available next year.