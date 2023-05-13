Steve Jobs-Signed check sold for over $100K

A check signed by the late Steve Jobs was recently auctioned off for more than $100,000 in RR Auction’s most recent event.

The check, which was from Apple Computer Company signed by Steve Jobs, was filled out and made to Crampton, Remke & Miller for $175. Crampton, Remke & Miller was a consulting tech firm that offered its services in Northern California.

Bobby Livingston, RR Auction VP said that checks like this are desirable because they ‘tell Apple’s founding story and are signed with perfect examples of Steve Jobs’ autograph’ and ‘allay collector concerns about the authenticity of the signature.’ Furthermore, the check is notable as it used the address 770 Welch Rd., Ste. 154 in Palo Alto, which is also the first answering service address as they worked out of Jobs’ family garage.

In similar news, a check that has Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs’ signatures was sold for $164,000 in 2022.