Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is starting a new company

The co-founder of Apple Steve Wozniak is starting a new company. According to CNBC, Woz’s new venture is focused on green tech and blockchain. The name of the company is Efforce.

According to CNBC, Efforce has been in “stealth” mode for more than a year now. It reportedly enables corporates to have their green projects funded. There is a growing trend of making the tech industry environmentally friendly. Major companies like Apple, Google, and Microsoft have already unveiled their plans to make tech environmentally friendly. There is major emphasis on making companies carbon neutral.

Environmental friendly tech

“Energy consumption and CO2 emissions worldwide have grown exponentially, leading to climate change and extreme consequences to our environment,” said Wozniak in a statement. We can improve our energy footprint and lower our energy consumption without changing our habits. We can save the environment simply by making more energy improvements.”

To announce the current happenings, the Twitter handle of Efforce has been actively tweeting. The description of the company on Twitter reads, “The first blockchain-based platform which allows anyone to access tokenized energy savings worldwide.”

The tweet by Efforce read, “EFFORCE is proud to announce its official #WOZX token listing on two leading #exchanges this coming December 3rd, 2020! #energyefficiency #Token #blockchain #woz”

“In these difficult times, many small companies are struggling. They can’t afford to switch to LED lighting, streamline production processes, or even insulate to conserve heat, all of which could save them money in the long term,” said Jacopo Visetti, project lead and co-founder of Efforce in a statement.

“Efforce allows business owners to safely register their energy upgrade project on the web and secure funding from all types of investors around the world. The companies will then have more available cash to use for other critical projects such as infrastructure or hiring,” added Visetti.