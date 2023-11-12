Steve Wozniak suffers minor stroke scare

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently had a health scare of a minor stroke.

Wozniak had been hospitalized on Wednesday for a minor stroke, which he recovered and has been released from the hospital since. He was in Mexico City for a World Business Forum and will be flying home. The World Business Forum is a large event that was recently held in Santa Fe.

In an interview with ABC, Wozniak mentioned that he suffered a minor stroke and was brought to the hospital. The Apple co-founder has been released from the hospital where he’s staying and had the green light to return home.

Steve Wozniak was the co-founder of Apple until he left in 1985. During the time, he said that the reason for leaving was that he felt like Apple was going in a different direction. Since leaving, Wozniak has made his mark in the tech community and is considered a pundit in the industry.