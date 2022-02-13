Stock Up on Extra Storage For Your Files with the Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD at $40 Off

Ditch your old HD in favor of faster SSD technology. Today, you can grab the Samsung T7 2TB Portable SSD for just $229.99 from its original price of $270 on Amazon.

It’s not just faster but more reliable too. SSD is similar to flash drives where there’s no moving mechanism, which means it’s sturdier and longer-lasting. You can rely on the portable drive to carry your files for years without worrying about physical failure. In terms of speed, you can transfer files at impressive speeds of 1,050 mb/s and 1,000 mb/s for read and write, respectively.

With USB 3.2 support, you won’t need any other portable storage drives once you get the T7 SSD. It’s tough, reliable and comes with its own USB-C cable. The drive is also small enough that it can easily fit in your pocket, backpack or bag. So, what are you waiting for? Grab the discounted Samsung T7 2TB SSD today!