Stolen e-Scooter found using AirTags

A security expert recently found out that his e-scooter was stolen. Luckily, he had installed AirTags and tracked it down, leading to a successful recovery.

Trail of Bits CEO Dan Guido outlined on social media how he hid two AirTags in his scooter and how it was stolen Monday night due to an oversight. He then tried to get police help but met resistance because they weren’t familiar with the tracking device.

No fear! The most important part of IR is preparation, and I hid two Airtags inside the scooter: one “decoy” in the wheel well and a second, more subtle, one inside the stem. Covered in black duct tape, they’re hard to see. pic.twitter.com/AYwQz1teYg — Dan Guido (@dguido) August 10, 2021

A week later Guido convinced the local police to accompany him to the location and show them how the AirTags work. It led him to an ebike store, where he got an UW ping. The store was shady and Guido filed a report at the precinct.

I was patient, upbeat, and demonstrated with the Airtags on my keys. I reiterated I didn’t want them to do anything illegal to help me, made a joke about it only costing $800 so it’s no felony, and insisted it would get solved within an hour. It worked! — Dan Guido (@dguido) August 10, 2021

The Trail of Bits CEO then posted a few tips on how to use the AirTags to get back their lost devices. AirTags have made the news on how they tracked wallets and other valuables in the US.