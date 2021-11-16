Store Precious Photos, Videos and Files in the WD 2TB My Passport SSD, Now Only $230

Deciding which photo, video or document you want to delete just so you can make room is hard. A portable storage drive solves all that and makes for a convenient device. Today, you can snag the WD My Passport 2TB SSD for just $230, down from its original price of $450 on Amazon.

WD is a renowned brand that produces quality storage drives, and the My Passport product is no exception. It’s just the size of a smartphone, yet can carry up to 2TB of essential files. Transfer speed is great at 1,050 and 1,000 mb/s for write, and it’s cross-compatible with USB-A, USB-C and USB 3.2 technology.

Being an external drive the case makes it portable and resistant to everyday damage, including drops, shock and vibration. 256-bit AES encryption keeps your files safe from prying eyes.

Catch the massive discount and get the 2TB WD MyPassport External Portable SSD today!