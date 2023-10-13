Strategy game ‘Star Trek: Infinite’ for Mac debuts

Paradox Interactive’s 4X grand strategy game ‘Star Trek: Infinite’ has arrived on macOS platforms.

‘Star Trek: Infinite’ is based on the Star Trek franchise and gives the player four faction options- the Cardassian Union, the United Federation of Planets, the Romulan Star Empire, or the Klingon Empire. Progression is different for every faction, and the game factors in player decisions to make for a unique experience.

Starships are also a significant part of the game, with popular and familiar ships such as The Enterprise-D, Galor for the Cardassians, the D’deridex for the Romulans, and the Negh’Var for the Klingons. Leadership includes Picard, Data, Garak, Gowron, and more. Paradox Interactive has also released a video on its official YouTube channel announcing that the game is ‘out now.’

Those interested can purchase ‘Star Trek: Infinite’ on the Steam platform. Currently, the game is priced at $29.99 for the standard edition and $39.99 for the deluxe edition.