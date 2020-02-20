Strava can now sync with Apple Watch and iPhone

The popular social fitness app Strava suffered a little on iOS as Apple Watch data was not allowed to be synced; it required the use of third-party apps like Healthfit. However, that has changed with the recent update of HealthKit and users can sync their fitness data from the Apple Watch to the Strava app directly.



Strava in a note attached with the latest update to the iOS app notes that fitness data from an iPhone or an Apple Watch can now be directly sent to the Strava app. The update to the iOS app comes in picture in regards to the HealthKit which enables the functionalities of the service.



Easier to sync with Strava

To enable the added functionality in the Strava app, follow the steps mentioned below-



Update the Strava app on your iOS device.

Open the updated Strava app and head to settings.

Select the “Applications, Services, and Devices” options and then choose the “Health” option.

Confirm the selection by hitting “connect”.

Make sure the “Send to Health” option is selected once the connection is successful (between iOS device/Apple Watch and the Strava app)..

By performing above the steps, the Strava app will be able to sync workouts starting then. However, it’s also possible to import previous workouts by following the steps mentioned below-



Open Strava app.

Head to settings in the app.

Select the “Applications, Services, and Devices” options and then choose the “Health” option.

Here, you will see a list on all the workouts done in the past.

On the right side of every workout, an “import” option will be available.

Hit the “import” toggle to manually sync previous workout data.

Strava is a social networking app specifically made for “fitness”. It is used to track various exercises like cycling and running with the help of GPS. It is free but there’s also a paid Strava Summit subscription.

