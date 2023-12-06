‘Stray’ comes to Apple Silicon macs

Cat simulator game ‘Stray’ has arrived on macOS machines with Apple Silicon chips.

‘Stray’ was first released in 2022 but was limited to PlayStation consoles and PCs until today. The third-person adventure feline game has you playing the protagonist who’s stuck in a cyber city with mutant bacteria and robots. Your mission will be to guide the cat along obstacles and get outside the walled city and to the surface. The cat will have a drone companion called B-12 along the way.

The adventure game will have puzzle-solving and obstacle courses, while the cat can nuzzle, meow, sleep, and sneak, among others. Currently, Stray is only supported on Apple Silicon Macs and utilizes Metal Upscaling for high-quality visuals and better graphics performance.

Those interested can try ‘Stray’ for $30 and download the game from their Mac’s App Store. A launch trailer is available to watch on YouTube.