News

‘Stray’ comes to Apple Silicon macs

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Stray

Cat simulator game ‘Stray’ has arrived on macOS machines with Apple Silicon chips.

‘Stray’ was first released in 2022 but was limited to PlayStation consoles and PCs until today. The third-person adventure feline game has you playing the protagonist who’s stuck in a cyber city with mutant bacteria and robots. Your mission will be to guide the cat along obstacles and get outside the walled city and to the surface. The cat will have a drone companion called B-12 along the way.

Stray

The adventure game will have puzzle-solving and obstacle courses, while the cat can nuzzle, meow, sleep, and sneak, among others. Currently, Stray is only supported on Apple Silicon Macs and utilizes Metal Upscaling for high-quality visuals and better graphics performance.

Those interested can try ‘Stray’ for $30 and download the game from their Mac’s App Store. A launch trailer is available to watch on YouTube.

TAGGED:
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
M3 MacBook Air 2024
The M3 MacBook Air Models are Expected to Arrive in March 2024
3 Min Read
Anker’s 5,000 mAh Nano Power Bank
Anker’s 5,000 mAh Nano Power Bank is 26% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
iPhone SE added to Vintage list
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade gains several new notable titles
1 Min Read
AirPods
The AirPods 2nd Generation Earbuds is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook-Instagram Messenger Chat Link
Meta to end Facebook-Instagram messenger chat link in December
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix ‘Completely Satisfied’ in password sharing crackdown pace
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify fires more than 1,000 employees
1 Min Read
HUANUO Portable Lap Laptop Desk
Get a Premium Portable Lap Laptop Desk at 25% Off
1 Min Read
Sonoma 14.1.2 and iOS 17.1.2
Sonoma 14.1.2 and iOS 17.1.2 come with security updates
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Action Button
Force sensor might arrive on iPhone 16 Action Button
1 Min Read
Apple Card
Chase potential partner for Apple Card
1 Min Read
Lost your password?