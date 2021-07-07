Stream in Style with the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Micophone, Now $30 Off

by
Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Micophone

Your audience will love how they could interact with your live stream when you introduce the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone into the mix. Today, it’s down to just $99.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

With the microphone your audience can now interact with you via more than a hundred emoticons that will displayed in 8-bit glory. Reactions will now be synchronized and have a visual representation when they shout out and via emoticons and alerts.

PreviewProductPrice
Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone: 8-bit Emoticon LED Display, Stream Reactive Emoticons, Hypercardioid Condenser Mic, Built-in Shock Mount, Height & Angle Adjustable Stand, Classic Black Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone: 8-bit Emoticon LED Display, Stream Reactive Emoticons,... $179.99 $99.99 Buy on Amazon

The mic has quality of life additions to most standard mics, including background noise reduction, professional-grade hypercardioid condenser technology, built-in shock mounts and a flexible and extending gooseneck. Every sound you say will be crystal clear, and all in all you can get a greater chance to attract a crowd.

The Razer Seiren Emote Mic is sure to be a staple as streaming becomes more popular. Get it today and enjoy $30 off in the process!

Latest News

iLounge > News > Stream in Style with the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Micophone, Now $30 Off