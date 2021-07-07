Stream in Style with the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Micophone, Now $30 Off

Your audience will love how they could interact with your live stream when you introduce the Razer Seiren Emote Streaming Microphone into the mix. Today, it’s down to just $99.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

With the microphone your audience can now interact with you via more than a hundred emoticons that will displayed in 8-bit glory. Reactions will now be synchronized and have a visual representation when they shout out and via emoticons and alerts.

The mic has quality of life additions to most standard mics, including background noise reduction, professional-grade hypercardioid condenser technology, built-in shock mounts and a flexible and extending gooseneck. Every sound you say will be crystal clear, and all in all you can get a greater chance to attract a crowd.

The Razer Seiren Emote Mic is sure to be a staple as streaming becomes more popular. Get it today and enjoy $30 off in the process!