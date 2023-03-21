Newly-Renovated Apple Confluence Store in France reopens

After two months of renovations and refitting, the Apple Confluence location in France has once again opened its doors to the public.

Apple announced the temporary closure in January and promised that the store will reopen on March 17. French website Consomac has echoed the move and made several mentions about the store’s alterations. The exterior had very little change except for a new aluminum wall section with an Apple logo.

Consomac said that the renovation was to give the shoppers a clearer idea of where they should go for their orders. The Genius Bar is notably absent, and there are now wooden shelves to complement the store’s wooden tables. The walls have been lined with silver aluminum as well.

The iPhones on the table display have gained charging contacts in line with the anti-theft alarm cable. MacBook Pros have a special cable for charging, which is similar to the charging puck of an Apple Watch.