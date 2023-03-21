Steve Jobs-Signed award plaque priced at $95,000

A rare Jobs-signed award plaque is currently for sale for a whopping $95,000.

Moments in Time recently put up a piece of Apple history, a plaque that co-founder Steve Jobs signed in commemoration of former marketing executive Suzanne Lindbergh. The award was given after Lindbergh completed ten years of their stay with Apple. It was presented in 2000.

The award plaque comes with a PSA/DNA letter of authenticity. Jobs presented it when he returned to Apple, and it’s a significant item as Jobs did not sign them personally when the company moved to facsimile signatures for anniversary awards.

Suzanne Lindbergh worked for 25 years at Apple and left in 2013. Her highest position was ‘Worldwide Director of Buzz Marketing’ with the role putting her in charge of positioning Apple devices in TV shows and movies.

Moments in Time is a shop that collects autographed documents and letters and sells them.