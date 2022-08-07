Studio Display firmware update launches

Apple has released a new firmware update to fix the Studio Display’s speaker issue.

Version 15.5 for the Studio Display has been released today and follows the last update, which was two months ago. The new build number is 19F80 while the previous one is 19F77.

The Cupertino-based company has also put out release notes for the new firmware, explaining that it primarily fixes issues with the display’s speakers.

Since the Studio Display’s launch there have been complaints regarding the speaker quality. Apple sent out a notice to service providers saying that Studio Display speaker concerns could be arriving from customers, notably distorted playback or the audio cutting out. The Cupertino-based company promised a future firmware to fix it, hence the new version.

Studio Display users can get the firmware update version 19F80 by connecting the display to a Mac, then going to System Preferences and Software Update to get it.