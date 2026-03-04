Studio Display Models Nearing Release

Codes found in the internal Apple files are talking about a Kernel Debug Kit for macOS Tahoe that leaked last year, where 2 new Studio Display models were leaked, featuringa 120Hz refresh rate and ProMotion. The high-end Studio Display is reportedly having potential improvements having a 32-inch screen and a base featuring a 27-inch screen.

At least one of the new Studio Displays is expected to feature mini-LED backlighting. Past rumors suggest that both will be powered by an A19 Pro or A19 chip, support for Thunderbolt 5, and camera enhancements with no big changes in design.

The company is rumored to be releasing the new models for the Studio Display in the first half of this year, long overdue for an update, as it was released back in 2022 with the Mac Studio. The monitors have been spotted in a regulatory database in January, so a release should be near.